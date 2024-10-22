'He would love it': Family of man killed at Northland Walmart continues special Halloween tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As Halloween approaches, there's a home in the Northland that will catch the eyes of many with one of the biggest displays in the community.

Halloween has always been Elizabeth Moon and her family's holiday.

For the past 12 years, their display has only gotten bigger. However, this year, they're missing the person who brought it to life.

"I told my kids and husband, 'I think this will be the last Halloween I decorate,'" Moon said. "It hits different because I am not gonna have anyone who shares that excitement with me."

Credit: Elizabeth Moon Ronald Barnett with his granddaughter, Mallory Moon.

Ronald Barnett, Moon's father, was shot and killed in a Northland Walmart parking lot at 8551 N. Boardwalk Avenue in August.

The shooting stemmed from an argument.

"It’s definitely really hard. It’s like a new normal, and not one I wish on anybody," Mallory Moon, Barnett's granddaughter, said. "Not one I predicted in my life having to do."

The hearse and pony in the family's yard were the two decorations Barnett had to have.

The family waited for items to be available online before being one of the first to purchase before they could sell out.

"He had me staying up all night, and I ended up getting it for him," Elizabeth Moon said. "He was so excited."

That was months ago before she realized the family would be decorating their yard and spending their favorite holiday together without him.

"It's kind of awful, because you have a family member you saw every single day, and they become courtroom jargon," Mallory Moon said. "They're a 'victim,' 'allegedly murdered,' it's almost like you have to keep their identity alive, and that’s difficult to do and explain to a judge."

The family has been to every court hearing since Barnett's death. Johnson will be in court again on Tuesday morning.

"It's hard to heal, because we're constantly having to go to court," Elizabeth Moon said.

While they dread re-living their loss, the family thinks of what Barnett would always say.

"He used to always say a phrase, 'It's alright,'" Mallory Moon said. "He'd say that to everything."

If Barnett could share his perspective, they believe he'll think this year's display wasn't missing anything.

"His ashes are in the wind chime up there," Barnett's daughter said. "We put down that, 'The view is alright.'"

The family will be at Tuesday's court hearing. They are hoping a judge will deny Johnson's bond.

