'Heartbreaking': Superstar Billie Eilish sends love to 3 Kearney victims killed, injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aubrey and Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham were on their way to a Billie Eilish concert in Omaha, Nebraska, when they were involved in a deadly crash on Sunday morning.

The crash killed Lucy and Kole and seriously injured Aubrey, according to family.

News of the incident caught the attention of Eilish on Tuesday, who commented on the crash, sending the family love.

"Sending so much love to the families," Eilish commented on an Instagram post on Tuesday. "So heartbreaking."

KSHB 41 News staff Billie Eilish post

The crash happened at mile marker 123 on Interstate 29 north of Watson, Missouri.

Authorities had chased a suspect involved in a domestic violence incident in Iowa before the crash occurred.

Eilish made a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, last Saturday before her show in Omaha on Sunday.

Lucy was in her first year in college at the time of her death, according to her family.

Aubrey is also pursuing a higher education.

