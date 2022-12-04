Heartland Men's Chorus KC honors Club Q shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Heartland Men’s Chorus Kansas City holiday concert “'Tis the Season: A Holiday Spectacular!” filled the newly renovated halls of the Folly Theater with winter cheer.

“They feel how much love we are giving out, and we get to feel how much love is coming back to us,” said Shawn Cullen, HMCKC artistic director and conductor. “It’s magic. Pure holiday magic.”

The more than 100-person choir is made up of LGBTQ members and allies. Founded in 1986 , the group was established to provide an outlet for community members during the AIDS crisis.

Over 30 years later, the group continues to offer a welcoming atmosphere during dark times.

“Our space that we have in rehearsals and performances really do continue to provide that solace,” Cullen said. “Even when we have tragedy happen throughout the United States and around the world.”

During the “In Memoriam” section of the Dec. 3-4 performances, HMCKC honored not only members they have lost over the years but victims of the recent Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

“When we feel our work is done, it’s really not,” Cullen said. “We still have a lot of work to stay relevant and stay ready to continue our mission of love and acceptance here in Kansas City.”

HMCKC has one final performance this year. They will conclude the holiday spectacular at Yardley Hall within Johnson County Community College.