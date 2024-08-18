‘He’ll always be on the field with us’: Teammates, community honor Shawnee Mission Northwest student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Shawnee Mission Northwest community members honored Ovet Gomez-Regalado with a balloon release Saturday.

Gomez-Regalado passed away Friday after suffering a medical emergency during workouts with his teammates Wednesday.

Saturday wasn’t a typical balloon release.

In an effort to be environmentally friendly, attendees chose to tie balloons to the fence by the football field in Gomez-Regalado’s honor.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41

There were orange and black ones for the school colors and plenty of green ones, his favorite color.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41

“This is hard, and young people really shouldn’t have to go through this," said David Smith, the chief communications officer for the Shawnee Mission School District. "There is a lot of pain."

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 David Smith

Smith says the district is still in the preliminary stages of investigating the cause of Gomez-Regalado’s death at Wednesday’s workout, which took place before the season’s official start, but just days into the school year.

"We have both KSHSAA regulations that we follow and that we’re very insistent that everybody follow, and we do,” Smith said. “But when something like this happens, you’re going to ask yourself questions, and we will.”

Only a few balloons were released into the air to fly solo.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41

Thankfully, flying solo’s not something Gomez-Regalado did often.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 DJ Love (left)

“As you can see, he had a whole bunch of friends, very friendly person,” said Dj Love, a friend and former teammate of Gomez-Regalado’s.

Gomez-Regalado was only a sophomore when he died, but his friends say he still found a way to be both student and teacher.

“He taught me all I know about football. He taught me how to play and how to love the sport,” said Zion Scott, a ninth-grader and friend and teammate of Gomez-Regalado’s, who says he’s looked up to him since middle school.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Zion Scott

He’s still looking up to him, just in a different way.

“I still got hope cause I know that God got all of us covered,” Scott said. “He got a plan for all of us.”

Love, Scott and their other friends attended the release with homemade “Long Live Ovet” shirts on.

Just one day after hearing the news about his death, they’re still grieving.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 Gomez-Regalado's teammates made shirts that say 'LLO' on them to honor their friend.

“We went down to the library and the whole football team was there you know, we all cried,” Love said.

Remembering the good memories helps.

“He was just a good friend to be around, good person to be around,” Love said. “[He was] always giving hugs. Every time I’d see him in the hallway, I’d give him a hug.”

It’s a loss they’re feeling both on and off the field.

“He had great work ethic, as much as a person could have,” Love said. “He was a real coachable person.”

As his team prepares for the season ahead, they’re saving room for Number 55.

Gomez-Regalado family Ovet Gomez-Regalado in Shawnee Mission Northwest football uniform.

“He’ll always be on the field with us,” Scott said. “[He’s] always gonna be in our hearts.”

