'Her setback is her comeback': Family reflects 4 years after daughter was shot in head and survived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tishawn Nelson's mom, Latisha Slayden, said what was once her daughter's setback, is now her comeback.

Friday marked four years since Nelson survived a gunshot to the head.

41 Action News asked Nelson how she feels now.

"A lot better," Nelson said, looking away bashfully.

But don't let her fool you into thinking she's shy. Nelson is just like any other 12-year-old, having fun with her friends at summer school.

"We laugh and try (our) best to pay attention to class," Nelson said.

41 Action News also asked Nelson what she thinks her best quality is.

"I am really funny and I have my teachers laughing and some of my friends laughing," Nelson said. "And we just laugh all day."

Nelson was just eight-years-old and was playing at the Blue Valley Court Town Homes playground when she was shot.

A little boy brought a gun to the playground and it seemed he accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting Nelson in the head.

She was in the hospital for months after that, and has gone through years of therapy. The left side of her body is still partially paralyzed but her family hopes it will improve with more therapy.

Nelson has come a long way since.

"I have my grandma around and I don't have to think about it anymore," Nelson said.

Slayden says the sky is now the limit for her daughter.

"Like I told her, just because your left side is messed up, don't let nobody discourage you, you can do anything anybody else is doing," Slayden said.

Nelson has some advice for other kids going through a hard time: "You can do your best and you got this."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said detectives were trying to trace the gun but that effort was met with no result and all leads went no where.

Detectives were trying to corroborate where the boy got the gun from and said the county prosecutor could not go forward with charges.