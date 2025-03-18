High wind warning issued for Kansas City area Wednesday; wind advisory also in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is once again included in a high wind warning on a Wednesday.

The National Weather Service included most of the Kansas City area in a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, as another powerful system moves across the Midwest.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Kansas City area between now and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery says sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible during the high wind warning. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible during the wind advisory.

