'His life mattered': Former co-worker, friend of Drexel Mack reflects on life cut short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is mourning the tragic loss of Drexel Mack, a devoted public servant who was shot to death last Thursday while on duty.

One such person is Darnell Hill, a former co-worker and longtime friend of Mack. Pastor Hill worked closely with Mack for several years as civil process servants for the Jackson County Courthouse, forming a bond that extended beyond the workplace.

"It's difficult man— that's my brother," Hill said. "He was an amazing friend, father, pillar of the community there in Kansas City."

Mack and Hill worked together for over 15 years. Hill said Mack was a man many respected.

"He would come in and just shift the atmosphere in the room, intellectual conversation. A very intellectual guy but a likable man that everyone in our department at the time we worked together— everybody respected him," Hill said.

On Thursday afternoon, Hill received a phone call no one ever wants to have to answer.

"You're never prepared for a moment when your friend dies tragically or transitioned and so the steps of grief, the first step is the now. I didn't believe it, I didn't see pictures of him, his name was not released yet — all I saw was this officer [Cody Allen] in Independence and so I was still in denial," Hill said.

Mack left a mark in many lives. Pastor Hill can now only reminisce on the impact Mack left on his life.

"Mack, I love you— I appreciate your friendship, man," Hill said. "It hurts my heart all the way here in St. Louis that I'll never be able to see your face man, but as long as I live, your legacy will live on in me and all those who are around me because you mattered."

The sister of Drexel Mack established a GoFundMeon Friday.

