Hispanic Kansas City DJs blend culture, love of music through art

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City DJs Nancy Carpenter and FK Menace combine their Hispanic background and love of music within their art.

"I have Latina women reaching out to me just to say, 'Hey, I see you, I see what you're doing and I don’t see a lot of women like you playing Latin house music,' and that just makes my day," Carpenter said.

Since the death of notable DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, Carpenter, also known as Cafe Con Leche, has been inspired to find other Latina DJs.

“Not enough women know they could do it too, and I'm here to tell them that anyone can learn and the only requirement is that you have to love music," Carpenter said.

DJ FK Menace hosts an arts and music festival called SábaDos, meaning second Saturdays, where music lovers can network with other Kansas City creatives.

“I feel like if somebody has the same drive and motivation and purpose and passion behind something, this is where you should be able to highlight that," FK Menace said.

FK Menace said he wears a gold wrestling mask to pay homage to his family, which has been wrestling since the late 60s.

“I’m proud to be Latino. I’m proud to be representing my family through my masks and the lineage that it carries," he said.

The last SábaDos of the year was held Oct. 12. The event will return May 2025.

You can find Nancy on Instagram @cafe_con_leche_090 and join her yoga class Saturday morning, Oct. 26, at In the Lowest Ferns.

You can find FK Menace on Instagram @fk_menace. He is also part of a DJ duo, Sin Tope, that puts on live music events, called Ritmazo.

