Hogan Preparatory Academy High School reopens Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Hogan Preparatory Academy’s high school campus will return to in-person classes Monday for the first time since Nov. 11, when the Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school, ordering it to move to virtual lessons for student safety.

Since then, the state agency received safety and implementation plans from Hogan . The details of the plans are not public record, but the commission says the plans meet its criteria so it is allowing Hogan to resume in-person classes Monday, Nov. 28.

“These changes will enhance school safety, support our teachers and staff, communicate with our parents and families, and, most importantly, support students so they can thrive academically, emotionally, and socially,” Hogan said earlier in the month.

Hogan opened a brand new building for its 450 high school students in August. A new middle school building is under construction. The new buildings are located next to the former high school near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The charter school oversees three campus: an elementary, middle and high school. The new plans include changes to all three campuses.

Earlier in the month, parents of students at Hogan Preparatory Academy said they were eager to see changes.

“I’m happy they are at least trying to do something, but the fact that you let it get to this point to where you have to shut down the building for over a week to try and get it under control really bothers me,” CiCi Young said.

Hogan has until Jan. 9, 2023 to submit a plan for the second semester.