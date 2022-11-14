Parents, students weigh in on issues causing temporary closure at Hogan Preparatory Academy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents are concerned after the Missouri Charter Public School Commission instructed Hogan Preparatory Academy to close its high school campus temporarily.

In a letter , the commission cited multiple recent incidents impacting the safety of students and staff at each of Hogan Prep's campuses.

“It’s like literally every day,” said CiCi young, whose children attend Hogan Prep. “When he gets home there’s, 'Hey mom, I got another fight video. Or mom, this happened at school.' It’s literally something every day.”

Young’s son, Darrion Flowers, is a junior at Hogan. He said there are fights at school weekly.

“It’s just like watching a boxing match,” Flowers said. “You know, everyone wants to see the fight.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed it responded to four “disturbances” at the school’s address recently.

“With all the violence, all the fighting going on at his school, I just get nervous,” Young said. “He’s my first born. I get very nervous for him.”

Flowers described the differences between Hogan and the other Kansas City charter he transferred from.

“It’s just like, 'Woah, you people don’t do work,'” Flowers said. “Playing music in class, talking over teachers, it’s kind of crazy to me.”

Young said she is considering another transfer before graduation.

“I really am considering it or at least considering making him virtual again,” Young said. “Because just the stress, of it all is just too much.”

—

