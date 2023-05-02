Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski closes Overland Park tailoring shop after decades in business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonia Warshawski’s Overland Park tailoring shop, John’s Tailoring, closed over the weekend after decades in business with loyal customers.

Over the last several years, Warshawski shared her horrific experience as a Holocaust survivor with groups, customers in her store and in the documentary "Big Sonia." In social media posts from the documentary's account, Warshawski's family shared more details about the closure.

“Don’t worry, Sonia is alive and well,” the post said, describing that the closure comes with renovations at the building where John’s Tailoring is located. “Sonia wanted us to personally thank all of her thousands of loyal customers and friends who have supported the Tailor Shop! She loves you all very much and she wanted us to extend her love and gratitude for you ALL!”

Her daughter told KSHB 41 News Anchor Lindsay Shively that while it is a tough transition, Sonia is doing well and now it’s onward to the next chapter. You can watch some of our previous interviews with Sonia and hear more about her story in the links below.

