Homeowners, crews clean up after tornado damage in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Homeowners near West 95th Street and Belinder Road in Leawood are in the process of cleaning up and repairing damage Wednesday after an EF-1 tornado blew through during the early-morning hours.

Several homes suffered tree and wind damage along Canterbury Street near West 95th Street.

It was a scary situation for families like Ali Trujillo's. She and her three little kids woke up to find a tree covering their entire pool in the backyard.

"We went down to the basement then the sirens started going off, heard lots of crashing and breaking," Trujillo said.

The cleanup and repair process won't be cheap.

"We just found out it's going to be a $9,000 deductible and just more money than we could even imagine," Trujillo said.

Some homeowners emerged Wednesday morning to find car windows shattered or downed trees and other debris covering their homes and yards.

Michael Mansfield took a walk around the neighborhood and said he couldn't believe how bad some of the damage was.

"It's like a bomb hit the area," Mansfield said.

He said he's never experienced anything quite like this.

"As it passed over, I went down and looked out the front door and, looking east toward State Line (Road), I saw a couple transformers blow up in the distance," Mansfield said.

He's thankful his own home was spared.

"I'm blown away," Mansfield said. "I'm blessed to not have any damage, and I'm glad that nobody was hurt at all."

That sentiment was shared across the area as crews worked to restore power and resident to clean up yards. Everyone was breathing a sigh of relief it wasn't worse.

"We're just so blessed that God saved us and our house," Trujillo said. "It's just stuff — trees down and the pool — and he really protected us."