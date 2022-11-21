Hope to hesitation: Alleged Roger Golubski victims want more from investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the sun beamed down on Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department headquarters Monday afternoon, alleged victims of former Det. Roger Golubski and their families gathered outside ahead of a joint press conference with KCKPD and other officials.

Star Cooper believes Golubski killed her mother almost 40 years ago. She’s been pushing for an investigation for decades.

After Friday’s federal indictment and Monday’s announcement of a press conference, she felt there was hope for closure.

“It actually feels, it feels alright,” Cooper said. “I see some progress coming.”

Cooper was joined by other alleged victims, including Ophelia Williams-Pettway. Williams-Pettway alleges Golubski raped her while she was seeking answers in her sons’ arrests.

“I’m glad I was here to share my story,” Williams-Pettway said. “You want some results out of these big [indictments]. Don’t just talk about it — do something about it.”

The pair walked into the police department, hoping to be in the same room as KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman and Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Cooper and Williams-Pettway felt disappointed to hear KCKPD did not bring in a third party to investigate Golubski’s past cases with the department.

“Invite outside help to come in to help make the community feel safer,” Cooper said. “And have some type of hope that they are really going to do something.”

In Monday’s press conference, Oakman addressed why the FBI is not involved.

“The DOJ coming in to investigate a current police department based on things that happened 20-25 years ago – that’s something the DOJ would have to answer,” Oakman said. “But normally that’s not the way they operate.”

After hearing from those in charge, Cooper felt disappointed.

“I’ve been dealing with this for a while,” she said. “So I don’t see them doing anything different.”

KCKPD estimates it will take 18-24 months to review all of Golubski’s case files.

