How to give back to Kansas City charities this Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across Kansas City have countless options to give back on Giving Tuesday. Celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back by donating their time or money to those in need.

For the third year in a row, Giving Machines is back at Union Station. With these machines, you can donate to seven local and two global charities.

Located inside, the machines are designed like cash-free vending machines. You swipe your card, and instead of snacks, the machine will offer gifts to any of the nine charities.

Gifts range from meals to winter clothing, medical equipment and more. KSHB 41 spoke to one of these organizations, the Westside Community Action Network (CAN) Center, about what Giving Tuesday means to them.

“Giving Tuesday for us is a huge time of the year that we secure so many elements that can continue helping us,” executive director Jorge Coromac said.

The Westside CAN Center is a community outreach program that mostly serves Kansas City’s first, second and third-generation Hispanic community.

“There are new families coming from different parts of the states, from different countries. And it’s just incredible, the levels of need,” Coromac said. “They don’t have jackets, scarves, gloves, a hat. So, we have to be ready to serve them, to incorporate them.”

Through the Giving Machines, people can purchase warm work gloves, fresh produce, school supply packs, cookware and basic tools for the Westside CAN Center.

“Everyone wants to be able to move forward in their life. That’s what we try to be ready for,” Coromac said.

The KC-area charities include:



Foster Adopt Connect

Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care

Restart

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

Science City

Westside Community Action Network

Giving Machines is facilitated by Light the World and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.