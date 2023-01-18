Humane Society of Missouri awarded permanent custody of 29 dogs rescued last December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the 29 dogs rescued last December from a rural property in Pleasant Hill .

The dogs are currently being cared for at HSMO’s St. Louis headquarters because many suffer from frostbite, heartworms, or other serious health issues.

They are now eligible to receive additional care and treatment, engage in HSMO’s socialization programs and receive spay/neuter surgeries. Each dog’s treatment plan will be updated based on its individual needs.

The dogs will be made available for adoption as they recover.

“This is the outcome that we envisioned,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We are thrilled with the court’s decision and thankful for the opportunity to continue providing these dogs with compassionate, state-of-the-art veterinary care and give them a second chance at a brighter future.”

Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control originally recovered the dogs, acting on a warrant executed by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office during last December’s Arctic blast.

The dogs were temporarily kept at a shelter in Cass County from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, until they were transported to St. Louis at the request of the Cass County Sherriff.

—