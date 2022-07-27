Hundreds attend visitation for Officer Daniel Vasquez on Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A squad of police motorcycles escorted the hearse transporting Officer Daniel Vasquez’s casket to Vineyard Church in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night.

The church held a public visitation for the North Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who died in the line of duty last week . Vasquez’s funeral is this morning .

A steady stream of mourners entered the church Tuesday to grieve the loss of Vasquez. Among the crowd at the visitation was Trudy Meyers, whose husband, Thomas, died in the line of duty in 1998.

"We've been down the road they're just starting on, we want to be there to help,” Meyers said.

Her daughter, Tracy Meyers-Keeling, added that community support lifted her family through hard times and the same will be true for the Vasquez family.

“I think it's important to know that they're not alone,” Meyers-Keeling said.

At times the line of visitors was backed up out of the church doors Tuesday night, perhaps a preview of the turnout expected Wednesday for Vasquez’s funeral and procession.

Vasquez, 32, worked as a North Kansas City police officer for one year. He leaves behind a fiancé, his parents, and two older siblings.