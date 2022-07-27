KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is remembering and honoring North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez at his funeral and procession on Wednesday.

LIVE: Funeral services for fallen NKC officer



ORIGINAL STORY | Community members have mourned the death of Vasquez, since he lost his life in a shooting at a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19.

The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Vineyard Church at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those wanting to attend the funeral should enter from U.S. 169.

A procession for the fallen NKC officer will leave from the church at around 11 a.m. on Arrowhead Trafficway following the service. It will continue onto U.S. 169, then will move onto Missouri Highway 9. The procession will then move from Armour Road, to Interstate 29 and Interstate 35, before moving north from Antioch to 64th Street. The procession will end at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Community members can watch the procession on Armour Road. Parking will be limited.

Since Vasquez passed away, North Kansas City community members have honored the fallen officer through ribbons, flags, signs, shirts, donations and memorials.

Lindsay Shively/KSHB 41 News Memorial for NKC Police Officer Daniel Vasquez