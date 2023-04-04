Watch Now
Hundreds of hay bales burn in Miami County fire amid windy conditions Tuesday

Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 10:40:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of hay bales caught fire Tuesday morning in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office says it appears a controlled burn in the area of 311th Street and Cold Water Springs near Middle Creek, Kansas, got out of hand.

The spread of flames comes before a Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Tuesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is issued amid high winds and a drop in humidity, creating conditions that cause fire to spread rapidly.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says to expect wind speeds of of up to 45-50 miles per hour Tuesday.

Officials received reports of the fire at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Louisburg Fire Department is on the scene working to remove hay bales that have not yet caught fire.

No structures have been impacted by the fire.

