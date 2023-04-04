Hundreds of hay bales burn in Miami County fire amid windy conditions Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of hay bales caught fire Tuesday morning in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office says it appears a controlled burn in the area of 311th Street and Cold Water Springs near Middle Creek, Kansas, got out of hand.

The spread of flames comes before a Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Tuesday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning is issued amid high winds and a drop in humidity, creating conditions that cause fire to spread rapidly.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says to expect wind speeds of of up to 45-50 miles per hour Tuesday.

Strong southerly winds are expected to develop today, gusting to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect. Much drier air moves in late Tuesday, leading to a high fire danger across the area. A Red Flag Warning is issued for western parts of the area. pic.twitter.com/CJ30OZmY0x — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 4, 2023

Officials received reports of the fire at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Louisburg Fire Department is on the scene working to remove hay bales that have not yet caught fire.

No structures have been impacted by the fire.