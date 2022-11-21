'I am trying my best': 19-year-old working to support family as mother recovers from accident

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Gaby Kill is focused on her studies like any other 19-year-old college student. But after her mother was hospitalized following a fiery accident Monday, she's fallen behind on homework as she has had to put her family first.

"I have two siblings. I have an older brother — he is in college, he is 21. And then I have a younger brother, he is in kindergarten and he is 6,” Kill said. "I mean I don't know what I am doing. I am trying my best.”

Kill's mother Caroline, a beloved teacher, was rescued by Leawood police and taken to KU Medical Center.

“She has been sedated since she got to the hospital on Monday, she has been intubated, she has second-degree smoke inhalation,” Kill said.

Being unable to speak with her mother during this time is what Kill says is most difficult.

“I haven't been able to talk to her, I haven't had a conversation,” Kill said. "I've gone to every adult in my life, but none of them are my mom. None of them can ever be my mom, and that's really hard to not have in her in a situation where I just want to ask her everything.”

While Caroline is in recovery, Gaby is staying with her grandparents. To help support her family, she decided to set up a GoFundMe.

“There are just so many saints among us that I didn't even know I was in contact with until I set up a GoFundMe," Kill said.

Overwhelming support from the community has left Kill feeling thankful for the financial support as well as the kind words and memories that have been shared of her mother.

And as the recovery journey progresses, Kill says she remains hopeful her mom will be home soon.

“I'm rooting for her," she said. "I am doing this all for her, and I just want nothing more than to see her smile again.”

