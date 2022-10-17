'I don't have a plan' Single mom of 2 explains how affordable housing funds could help families like hers

KANSAS CITY,MO — Election day is just over three weeks away, voters in Kansas City, Missouri will see two questions on their ballot.

“Question 2” on the ballot asks whether voters want to approve issuing 50-million dollars in "go bonds" to fund affordable housing and remove blight.

It's important to note - this will not result in additional taxes if passed. However, $50 million will go directly into the Housing Trust Fund, which was approved by city council Thursday if it succeeds.

The approval comes after a resolution, written with the help of KC Tenants, was passed Wednesday at the Neighborhood Planning Committee.

However Kaylove Edwards, a member of KC Tenants, and a single mom of two say this money could really help people like her.

“There isn’t housing that I can afford, there isn’t housing for minimum wage employees to be able to afford to live especially with two kids,” said Edwards.

Edward's current situation came after a divorce, and circumstances that forced her to be homeless and looking for she and her two kids to rest their heads.

“I spent a lot of time jumping from couch to couch,” Edwards said,” I honestly am just now getting back up on my feet a little bit more. I’m in a Synergy housing program in the northland where I don’t have to any rent for two years.”

After the two years are up, she will have to figure out what’s next for her family.

“The idea of being able to stay in my neighborhood and stay where my kids currently go to school it just feels really basically impossible,” said Edwards.

However Nov. 8 voters could help folks like Edwards who are below the 30% Area Median Income.

“Those individuals that make anywhere from 18 thousand dollars a year up to 26 thousand dollars a year in a family size of 1 to 4 people,” said Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, 3rd District, Kansas City, Missouri.

If “yes" votes pass on Question 2 in November, millions would go towards affordable housing.

“Voters will be able to vote on whether or not they want part of their property tax to be spent on $50 million dollars of affordable housing,” said Councilwoman Robinson.

Approved Thursday by city council – if voters say yes – that 50 million would go directly to the housing trust fund, but would not be a tax increase.

“ This is not a new tax, this is basically saying the smart revenue that you were paying, you would like for this revenue to go to affordable housing,” said Councilwoman Robinson.

In the meantime Edwards says she hopes voters in Kansas City will hear her plea to help many in her situation.

“Whether it does help me directly or not it does make me feel more seen by my city,” said Edwards.