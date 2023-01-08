'I feel like we are Super Bowl favorites': Chiefs fans hyped as team enters playoffs as No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time in five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have secured the top seed in the AFC .

Fans who watched the Chiefs-Raiders game Saturday at The Peanut in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, told KSHB 41 News they are elated with the 31-13 win .

"I would say I’m the biggest Chiefs fan I know, and I've been a Chiefs fan since birth for sure,” said KC local Addie Sartino.

The restaurant was packed full of loud fans eager to exclaim their excitement.

“They have been dominating defensively, offensively, they are going in the right direction getting ready for the playoffs,” said fan Omar Smith.

No matter what ups and downs came the team's way this season, the crowd's loyalty never wavered.

“With the loss of Tyreek, it’s been very interesting, but I think they held their own and showed that they can be the same firepower offensively that they have been all year,” Smith said.

With standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes who performed exceptionally throughout the regular season, even breaking the all-time NFL single-season yardage record , fans are hungry for more.

"I feel like we are the Super Bowl favorites — Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP,” said watch-party attendee Dylan Sousley.

Sartino says she hopes her nerves will be "a little less intense [than] they have been in the past" as the playoffs kick off, although possible stress will be delayed as the Chiefs secured the bye.

