'I hope the families can maybe find some peace': Neighbors react to Lawson shooting

LAWSON, Mo. — The Lawson, Missouri, community is in shock after an incident Sunday in which a Ray County deputy was injured and a 3-year-old boy and 26-year-old man were killed.

Nestled about 45 minutes northeast of Kansas City, Lawson is home to about 2,500 residents.

While neighbors said it is typically a fairly quiet town, Sunday night was nothing of the sort.

"This is the first time I've seen that many cops in Lawson. That was crazy,” one neighbor said. “We heard gunshots. At first, I thought they were like firecrackers. We saw the police and were like, 'Oh, there's something more.'"

Lawson police were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Montgomery Street on a domestic disturbance. Ray County deputies were called in for backup shortly after.

"I heard someone call 911 after they heard gunshots, and they were like, 'We already have an officer there,'" recalled a neighbor who lives around the corner.

An officer and deputy were informed a man had assaulted a woman and a child was inside the residence.

Shortly after the two entered, the man fired in their direction and struck the Ray County deputy. Authorities returned fire.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office S.T.A.R. Team was called in to assist.

When they entered around 9 p.m., they located 26-year-old Brett Yager and a 3-year-old boy dead.

"Just sucks a kid loss his life, it really sucks," a neighbor said. “Like I said, I have a daughter that age, and it just makes me think, 'What if that were my daughter?'"

Neighbors said they were asked to vacate their homes while investigators were on the scene, which lasted through Monday morning.

The eventful night left many wondering how something so disturbing could happen so close to home.

"I hope the families can maybe find some peace,” one neighbor commented.

The Ray County deputy was treated and released from a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The female victim is also reported to be safe.

Police have not confirmed how the man or child died.

