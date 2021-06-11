'I lost my only son:' Terrell Bell's mother demands justice for son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday marked the deadliest day in the Kansas City area so far this year, according to the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker .

One of the victims was 15-year-old Terrell Bell, who was shot and killed at 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace, near Sycamore Park.

"Terrell was a goofy teen, he was the cook in the house," Bell's mother, Janae Drake said during a press conference Friday. "He was just lovable, very lovable."

Drake joined Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday to demand justice for her son and talk about solutions to the ongoing violence.

"She (Janae) was talking to me about how her older son just got an A-plus in Algebra," Lucas said at the press conference. "Sadly, earlier this week, he was a victim of violent crime."

Though one juvenile was arrested and charged in his death on Thursday, Drake said two other people are still walking free.

"He didn't get chased down by one person, it's three, it's on video," Drake said. "So I just want the Kansas City police department to get the other two."

Lucas said he visited the White House this week to speak with other officials about ways to curb the violence in the Kansas City area.

Garrett Webster, the executive director for Youth Guidance Kansas City, said more resources like Youth Guidance are needed in the community.

"We believe organizations like our own in the city are even more vital to ensuring that our young people are safe and have spaces that are safe as well," Webster said.

Bell was one of four people and one of two juveniles who lost their lives to gun violence on Tuesday.