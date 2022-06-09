'I think Dr. Bedell has done a wonderful job': Colleague reacts to KCPS superintendent's resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the resignation of Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell has garnered reactions of shock and sadness among many in the Kansas City community.

"I'm certainly sad. I think Dr. Bedell has done a wonderful job for us," said Jason Roberts, president of the Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School-Related Personnel. "I think his six years here have really been marked by growth, by a real sense of professionalism, by a renewed spirit in our district."

As president of the federation, Roberts works closely with Bedell.

He says under Bedell's leadership, teachers were respected.

“I think many of our members that have really appreciated Dr. Bedell's steady leadership for giving us the tools that we need, the freedom and flexibility to do what we need and the trust that as teachers, we're professionals," Roberts said.

Bedell's time as superintendent is filled with highs and lows. KCPS earned back full accreditation , but recently a student was fatally stabbed at Northeast Middle School .

"I think the legacy I'm going to carry on for him is the conversation with the city about violence and how it's affecting our children," Roberts said. "I don't want that conversation to die because Dr. Bedell has moved on."

Bedell officially leaves his position as superintendent Aug. 5. Longtime educator Dr. Jennifer Collier will serve as interim superintendent.

