'I want get better': KCK teen shot and left paralyzed heads to rehab to continue recovery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Walking is something many of us do everyday, but for N’Deia Porter it’s something she’s missed out on for the last two months.

Now, after lots trials and tribulations, she’s getting her chance to finally put one foot in front of the other.

“[It's been] Stressful [and] emotional,” Porter, who was shot and left paralyzed said.

It’s been a long road for Porter and her mother Brandi Casey, constantly replaying the night of Sept. 29.

It's a night where Porter's life took a dark turn, after being shot over eight times at the Seven Two Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas.

“I just think why I can’t move and why it had to happen,” said Porter.

Porter is now paralyzed and in ongoing pain from the neck down .

“[I feel] Hot and cold, and my hands feel like they're somewhere that they're not and my body’s hot and my throat be hurting,” Porter said.

For the last two months, Porter has been fighting for her life, hooked up to a ventilator and feeding tubes.

Still, Porter told KSHB 41 News she has done everything to keep her and her mother's spirit alive.

“I know it’s hard for my mom to see me sit in this bed and not doing anything," Porter said. "And she’s been trying her best to get me some movement and get me back right."

“It’s painful to me because it’s like I can't help her," Casey said. "And as a mom you want to be able to do everything your child needs and wants you to do."

However, after months of anxiety and stress, the time has finally come. Porter is getting the one thing she’s wanted since that tragic night, a fair chance to walk again, at a rehab center in Colorado.

“It was emotional, I cried,” Porter said. ”I know it’s what’s best for me, and I just hope that I get there and I get the help that I need and leave with the right feeling."

On Tuesday, Porter will spend her last night here in Kansas City, Kansas, and she’s ready to see what her new future has in store.

“I want get better and be able to walk again and use my hands and arms,” Porter said.