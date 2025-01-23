'I watched that happen': Neighbors left processing Independence apartment fire where family died

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence family of four lost their lives in an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire not only impacted the approximate 30 residents in the building, but the neighbors who had a front row seat to the flames.

"I looked out the window and it was bright orange," Paige Miller said. "All I could think was, 'Flames, fire, get out.'"

Brian Luton/KSHB Paige Miller, Neighbor and witness to the fire.

Miller has lived at Indy Ridge Apartments for over a year.

She told KSHB 41 her dog often played with her neighbor's in the adjacent building.

"He was such a nice, down to earth man," she said. "This is something he will live with the rest of his life."

Paige Miller

Sympathy is stretching miles wide with the news two children were killed in the fire.

Sarah Hicks, another neighbor and mother of two, calls the fire a tragedy.

"One of the kids was three," she said. "That is the same age as mine."

Brian Luton/KSHB Sarah Hicks

Hicks' apartment faces the opposite direction of the fire took place. She awoke Wednesday morning to phone calls from family telling her they believed her apartment was on fire.

She, her partner and children were visiting Columbia, Missouri. Come to find out their home was not impacted, but the death of her neighbors leaves a hole in her heart.

KSHB 41 Resident donation facebook Post. Click hereto message Sarah Hicks.

"I couldn’t imagine as a parent, and for the kids going through the pain," Hicks said. "Those kids are supposed to be up and playing, happy, and playing with their family. Sadly, they both passed away."

In her processing, Hicks posted in a local Facebook group asking for clothing donations for the displaced victims.

"In a time like this, everyone needs someone. This is a tragedy today. I'm at a loss for words," she said. "While we still have stuff, they are without. I think we need to help everyone that we can.”

Hicks told KSHB 41 you can send her a message on Facebook if someone wants to donate. The donations will go exclusively to those impacted by the fire.

"We can all come together and help the people that lost everything," Hicks said.

The apartment complex community is stepping up to help neighbors in need — there remains a level of processing the tragedy, for those who witnessed it all.

"I watched that happen. A lot of us watched that happen. It just makes me sad knowing they were in there scared and alone," Miller said looking into the charred apartment building. "Each apartment has a story, each family has a story, and it’s really sad to look in and see that each story is gone."

Players Club Bar and Grill is also taking donations for displaced residents of the fire. Donations can be dropped off at 1501 S Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.