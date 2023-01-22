'I wouldn’t miss it': Chiefs fans pack Power & Light District AFC Divisional watch party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Power and Light District was packed Saturday with Chiefs fans cheering their team on to a fifth straight AFC Championship Game .

“It’s freezing, but we love the Chiefs,” said watch party-goer Anna Lurvey.

Despite less-than-ideal conditions of rain and snow, attendees bundled up to watch the 27-20 AFC Divisional playoff between Kansas City and Jacksonville.

“It’s just the environment — you can’t find it anywhere else in the world,” said fan Garrett Cranes. “You’re here and you’re soaking in all the fans and the sounds, and besides being at the game, this is the best place to be.”

Kansas City's continued success is something fans say they can never get enough of but certainly do not take for granted.

“We’re seeing a new dynasty start right here," said attendee Dustin Lurvey. "I mean, this is amazing. I wouldn’t miss it for the world."

With one more game standing between the Chiefs and another possible Super Bowl appearance, fans say they believe the team has what it takes.

“We’re going to win the Super Bowl,” Anna Lurvey said. “Bring in the W. You got this Chiefs, you got this.”

Kansas City will face the winner of the Bills-Bengals game Sunday, which will also determine the location of the championship matchup.