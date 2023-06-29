Iconic Kansas City radio station KPRS to dedicate 12 hours of airtime Friday to anti-violence programming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Radio station KPRS Hot 103 Jamz! is one of the city's top radio stations and a force in the Black community.

With Kansas City, Missouri, nearing 100 homicides, and after a weekend filled with murders, the radio station will use its influence and airwaves Friday for 12 hours to spread an anti-violence message.

The station will suspend regular programming and present for 12 hours "A Call for Action."

The effort begins at 6 a.m. and will feature interviews with crime victims, relatives who've lost loved ones to violent crime and a host of city leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas, according to Rich McCauley, marketing and promotions director for the radio station.

The AdHoc Group Against Crime, one of the leading anti-violence organizations in the region, will partner with the station in the effort.

AdHoc president Damon Daniel and the group's chief operating office, Branden Mims , will be the first guests on the air at 6 a.m. Friday.

Stacey Graves, chief of police in KCMO will be on the air at 7 a.m. Friday followed at 8 a.m. by Karl Oakman, chief of police in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information about homicides and other violent crimes is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

All calls are kept confidential.

—