’If you know something, don’t hold back’: Mother wants answers in son’s unsolved homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackie Broadus is convinced someone knows what happened to her son on September 4, 2017.

Broadus is urging anyone with information to speak with police and bring her family closure.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said someone shot and killed Kendrick Anderson early that morning near U.S. 71 Highway and East 63rd Street. Police have not arrested anyone for the homicide.

In the seven years since Anderson’s death, his mother has held balloon releases and events to keep her son’s case in the spotlight.

“If you know something, don’t hold back," she said during an interview Friday, which would have been her son's 35th birthday. "Talk to the detectives. Tell them what you know."

She said Anderson was celebrating his birthday in 2017 when someone shot into a car he was driving. A passenger in the car survived.

“I stay prayerful,” Broadus said. “I hope somebody will bring closure, will speak to the detectives, let them know exactly what happened on the night of September 4.”

Anderson left behind three children; daughters who are now 14 and 13-years-old, and his son, who was a baby when Anderson died. Broadus wants closure for those children.

“They definitely miss him," Broadus said. "The little girls, they were definitely daddy’s girls.”

A police department spokesperson said there is no new information to share on the case.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000 if their information leads to an arrest.