Independence City Council approves election to fill vacant council seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council voted 6-0 Monday night to approve an election to fill a vacant seat on the council.

It comes after council member Karen DeLuccie's death, which left the seat vacant.

DeLuccie died last month after a short battle with lung cancer.

Just a week before her death, voters reelected DeLuccie as council member at large.

Mike Huff, who was voted out as a council member in April, filed a petition against the Jackson County Election Board, a city of Independence clerk and the estate of DeLuccie.

In the petition, Huff argues that DeLuccie should've never been certified as the winner because she had become "had become incapacitated," among other things.

The vote by council members approved a primary election on Aug. 2, 2022, if more than two candidates seek the seat.

The top two finishers would advance to the Nov. 8 general election.