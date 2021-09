KANSAS CITY, Mo — An Independence, Missouri man has died after being struck by a train just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a train was traveling southbound on the tracks along 45 Highway when a pedestrian was struck.

He died at the scene.

The Sheriff's office identified the pedestrian as a 44-year-old man from Independence.

The name has not yet been released, and the investigation is on-going.