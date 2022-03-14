Independence, Overland Park police report incidents of gas theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area police departments have reported recent incidents of gas theft.

According to the Independence Police Department, two of the incidents happened overnight last week.

Both of them happened on two different Dodge pickups trucks.

The Overland Park Police Department said it had one incident on Feb. 27.

In that instance the incident happened in the 7600 block of Metcalf Avenue.

The departments say that the thieves are drilling holes into gas tanks to steal the gas.