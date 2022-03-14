Watch
Independence, Overland Park police report incidents of gas theft

Thieves drilling holes into gas tanks
Gas pump
Mark Humphrey/AP
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this April 26, 2017, photo, gas is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gas pump
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:35:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area police departments have reported recent incidents of gas theft.

According to the Independence Police Department, two of the incidents happened overnight last week.

Both of them happened on two different Dodge pickups trucks.

The Overland Park Police Department said it had one incident on Feb. 27.

In that instance the incident happened in the 7600 block of Metcalf Avenue.

The departments say that the thieves are drilling holes into gas tanks to steal the gas.

