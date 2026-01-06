Independence police chase ends in fatality, suspect still on the run

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

A man was killed, and three passengers in the same vehicle were injured as the Independence Police Department chased a suspect on New Year's Eve.

The chase crossed over into Kansas City, Missouri, near East 9th Street and Benton Boulevard. The suspect hit several cars trying to get away from police in a stolen vehicle.

Police report the suspect, who had multiple traffic violations, is still on the run.

On Monday, police identified the deceased victim as 47-year-old Daniel Perez Sanchez.

Several KSHB 41 viewers asked questions and commented on social media about IPD's chase policy.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson went in-depth, researching the policy and IPD's history with vehicle pursuits.

A spokesperson for the police department said they weren't available for an interview.

The policy does allow an officer the discretion on whether to chase.

According to General Order No. 1994-026, to justify a pursuit, the officer must believe a suspect is trying to avoid arrest, and they must consider the safety of the public, officer and suspect. The policy states a pursuit should be terminated if the risk to public safety outweighs the seriousness of possible charges.

In 2023, the Independence Police Department had a record year of 540 chases.

Data between 2015-2023 revealed 28% of vehicle pursuits resulted in felony charges, 17% resulted in a crash and 18% resulted in an armed individual arrested.

Most of the time, a chase was terminated.

The data was made public in 2024 because a review of the department's policies was requested by Independence City Council Member Bridget McCandless and escalated through former City Manager Zachary Walker’s office.

However, the review wasn't conducted by an independent agency; it was completed by the Independence Police Department.

In a memo following the review, former Police Chief Adam Dustman called the policies "effective, well administered and well comprehended by police personnel."

KCPD is investigating the crash/reconstruction, and IPD is leading an active criminal investigation.

Detectives are not requesting assistance from the public with locating the suspect.

This is a developing story.

