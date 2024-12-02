Independence woman charged with abandoning corpse of victim found in vehicle on highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence woman has been charged in connection to the death of a victim who was reported missing and later found dead inside a vehicle on Nov. 24.

Kaana Brown is charged with felony abandonment of a corpse in the death of Preston Bell.

Bell, who was 19 when he was killed, was found by Kansas City, Missouri, police in a vehicle on the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 435 at Truman Road.

He had been reported missing out of Independence before his death.

Steven Rock was previously charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of Bell.

During the investigation into Bell's death, it was discovered he'd been shot at an Independence home.

Nearby surveillance video captured Bell's vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

The video also showed three suspects, including Rock and Brown, approaching his vehicle.

Rock later opened the doors to the vehicle, pulled out Bell and placed him in the back of the vehicle.

Rock was then seen driving away in Bell's vehicle, according to court documents.

Video also captured Brown leaving inside Bell's car.

Surveillance video of a business near Truman Road and I-435 showed Bell's vehicle being left on the ramp.

Brown was arrested in Lee's Summit on Nov. 26. She refused to do an interview and requested an attorney, according to court documents.

