Investigation into killing of Platte County sports reporter continues

The investigation of a shooting that left one man dead last Friday night continues in Platte County.

Tuesday morning, the Platte County Sheriff's Office released details of the victim's vehicle.

Law enforcement seek information from anyone who saw a white 2019 Chevrolet Spark around 6:30-7:00 p.m. Friday traveling southbound on Interstate 29 near NW 72nd Street.

“It's frustrating with the lack of information and leads to work on. We're trying everything that we possibly can," said Capt. Jeffrey Shanks. "We're pulling camera footage from businesses. We're trying to work with the Scout cameras and everything else. But we're really trying to see what the public would have seen."

In addition to the sheriff's office, other local agencies have joined the investigation.

“We've got 18 investigators from various agencies on both sides of the state line assigned to the Metro Squad currently working on this, working the investigative leads and doing everything possible to try to bring some justice for the victim," Shanks said.

The death of Dennis Sharkey, 50, of Liberty, marks Platte County's first homicide of the year. Violent crime is a topic Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said would be a big focus in 2025.

“We've seen an increase in the amount of violent crime that is spreading from the urban core to the suburbs," Zahnd said. “If you're somebody who's coming to Platte County, just know this: we will come after you and we will do everything we can to bring justice if you hurt another person from Platte County.”

Last year, the county saw crime numbers trend up. Despite a busy start to the year, Zahnd assured community safety is the county's top priority.

“2025 is going to be a good year in Platte County. I'm confident of that because I'm confident we've got the sort of people who want to keep this community safe," Zahnd said.

If you have any details that could help in the investigation of Sharkey's death, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Sharkey's family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

