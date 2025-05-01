Desirea Ferris still missing 8 years later despite searches, tips, and public interest

LIBERTY, Mo. — A young woman from Liberty is still missing, despite years of searches, calls for tips, and public interest.

May 1 is the last time Desirea Ferris' family last saw her.

KSHB 41 investigative reporter Sarah Plake did extensive reporting on Ferris' case for several years.

The case got a lot of attention, but police still haven't gotten the one tip that'll bring Ferris home.

The Liberty Police Department posted on social media on the anniversary of her disappearance, asking for the public's help.

Liberty Police facebook Liberty Police said they remain dedicated to solving Desirea Ferris' case and bring her home, eight years after she was last sen.

"We remain committed to finding answers and bringing closure to Desirea's loved ones," the post read. "Someone out there knows something — no tip is too small. Please help us share her story."

Ferris is from Liberty but was in the Marlborough neighborhood of south Kansas City the night she was last seen.

A search warrant from 2018 revealed that two men were the last known people to see Ferris alive.

Liberty police have long said people with information refuse to cooperate with detectives, and the key to solving her case lies in south Kansas City.

Ferris' family has left no stone unturned. They've searched fields, woods, abandoned houses, buildings, and creeks.

They knocked on the door of the house, where court records say Ferris left in the early morning hours of May 2, 2017.

Those court records say the last known text from Ferris was at 3 a.m. to her sister, saying "OK."

The family has checked her phone pings to form a timeline and pinpoint where Ferris could be.

They've fielded hundreds of false leads and tips themselves. They hold their breaths every time human remains are found, only for it to be bittersweet when they learn it's someone else.

A Facebook group dedicated to bringing her home has amassed over 21,000 followers.

Ferris' stepmom, Jennifer Ferris, gave KSHB 41 News this statement: "Our hearts are filled with great sadness as we continue to search for Desirea 8 years later. We are grateful for all of the support from our community, friends, and law enforcement that have had a thankless job with this case. Myself and my family and Desi's step-family will never give up the hope of finding her. She deserves to be found, she deserves her closure. We miss her immensely and love her deeply. Wherever she is, I hope she knows that."

Anyone who has information about what happened to Desirea Ferris should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Liberty Police Department. People can also leave a tip anonymously here.

