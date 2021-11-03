Former Olathe teacher James Loganbill, guilty of stalking student, to learn sentence Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Loganbill, a former Olathe school teacher, is set to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon to learn two things: whether he will spend time behind bars, and whether he will be required to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted of stalking his then 10-year-old student.

At the time of the crime, stalking was only a misdemeanor under the Kansas stalking statute.

So, even if the judge sentences him to prison, the maximum he'd spend there is one year.

The judge will also decide if the stalking was sexually motivated. If he finds it was, he could order Loganbill to register as a sex offender.

The last time both parties were in court, an Olathe police detective testified he believed the crime was sexually motivated, noting Loganbill had more than 200 pictures and videos of Addalyn Antonucci, focused on her buttocks.

"I found that very concerning. I mean, if I'd seen pictures of her face or something else — that would seem more innocent," Detective William King said.

King also shared that Loganbill conducted online searches that included directions to the girl's dance studio, searching for her various dance competitions, and checking to see if she or her mom had social media accounts. The detective also noted Loganbill had searched for "teacher and student" and "cheerleader" themed pornography online.

The former teacher did admit he was sexually attracted to his student, but shared through his attorney he never meant for her to know and regretted hurting her.

"He specifically asked me to say, he hopes this young lady is going to do well, that she will get better, and that he is extremely, extremely sorry for what’s happened," Loganbill's attorney Carl Cornwell said after the guilty verdict was handed down in September.

The Antonucci family said regardless of what happens today, they were at least relieved Loganbill was found guilty of stalking their daughter.

"I think we definitely feel like we can breathe a little bit easier," her mother, Kristyn Antonucci, said.

The family also credited Addalyn for her bravery testifying, as well as her classmates who took the stand to share with the judge how they were the first to spot their teacher taking pictures of their friend.

"Words can’t even describe. Very, very proud, very proud of the girls. Just everyone involved who’s been with us through this, we just appreciate everybody’s support," Anthony Antonucci said.

The family has also turned this painful experience into a positive, teaching their daughter that her voice matters, as they've fought for and successfully changed the stalking statute, now making it a felony to stalk a minor.

The bill also closed what supporters deemed a loophole in how stalking is defined.

Initally, Cornwell had argued the way the statute was previously written, a victim had to know they were being stalked and be placed in immediate fear. Cornwell maintained because the young girl didn't know about her teacher's behavior at the time, she wasn't afraid, and so, the behavior couldn't be considered stalking.

Ultimately, the judge disagreed.

The sentencing is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. The KSHB 41 I-Team will be at the courthouse and will update this story as a sentence is delivered.

Note: While KSHB 41 News doesn't typically identify minor victims, we are doing so with the family's permission, as they see the success of the guilty verdict and their ability to change the Kansas stalking statute as a healing and empowering moment for their daughter.