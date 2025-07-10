‘It just wasn't right’: Investigative interviews reveal moments before Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The deadly police shooting on Nov. 7, 2024, at an Independence apartment complex immediately changed the lives of families, police officers and the community.

Eight months later, we're starting to learn more about the moments before police opened fire, killing Maria Pike and her baby Destinii Hope.

As a part of the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team investigation, officers interviewed everyone who was involved in the events of Nov. 7.

I obtained the full case file and interviews through an open records request, which showed the two initial responding officers called for help after Pike would not verbally communicate with police.

“She just had this look,” Independence Police Ofc. Jordan White said during his interview with police. “I can't describe it; It just wasn't right.”

Body camera footage showed Pike making gestures at police, spelling out “L-I-E-S” in sign language and using her infant’s hands to mimic a punching motion.

During Pike’s interactions with police, White called for an ambulance and mental health co-responder. Co-responders are trained in mental health and social work.

As White and his partner, Ofc. Chad Cox, waited for help, they learned about a past interaction Pike had with police.

“When she was previously dealt with, she'd had, like, a knife on a belt. So, I got that info. I looked her over,” White told investigators. “She's wearing a nightgown type thing, so I didn't see any pockets, I didn't see any bulges or anything in the case she'd have a weapon.”

Previous reports show an additional history of interactions with police that the responding officers may not have been aware of at the time of this call.

The silent exchange between Pike and police turned deadly when she reached for a knife hidden on a nightstand.

Pike lunged at Cox, then White, who had his back to the bedroom closet.

“I'm drawing because in my mind she's trying to kill my partner. He went out of sight, I assume he went in the hallway, and then she turned and came at me and I thought she was going to kill me,” White said. “So I shot her.”

Earlier this year, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the officers.

Just a few weeks later, Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman announced the officers involved were under administrative review , but believed they would not find any wrongdoing.

When I asked the department if the investigation was complete, they couldn't give me an answer, citing personnel record protections.

As of this week, all officers who were under administrative review related to this incident are still employed by the Independence Police Department.

