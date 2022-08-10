Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker details investigation process of police shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surveillance video exclusively obtained by KSHB 41 News provided better picture of what happened late Sunday night at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station where police shot and killed a 31-year-old man .

On Wednesday, KSHB 41 spoke with Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.

She said the video is one piece of evidence her office will consider.

"There are multiple videos that I’ve had the opportunity to view,” she said. “I think it's important to caution people that while that's a clear and good video, there's a lot of other video to look at before determinations are made.”

Peters Baker called the situation at the gas station at E. 55th Street and Prospect Avenue “dynamic." She told the KSHB 41 I-Team that she’s received additional video from body and dashboard cameras from several officers.

“All of those things together help tell the real story and helps you understand,” she said. “All of that is important to look at in its totality along with other accounts of what occurred in the lot that night.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is the lead investigative agency in Sunday night’s shooting .

Peters Baked said it has previously been difficult to investigate cases that involve KCPD. She claims in the past that the department didn’t always provide her with enough information.

On Wednesday, she said she’s getting more access from KCPD when looking into these types of cases.

"I'm really encouraged that there's been sort of a shifting of trust or a shifting of how quickly my staff is allowed in,” she said. “On Sunday evening I was able to go to the scene. I was able to see video at the scene, so there’s a much more fluid working relationship now.”

Peters Bakers is not sure when she’ll make a determination based on the evidence. She said the goal is to be transparent throughout the process. Peters Baker said she’ll release all of the video to the public as soon as she can.

