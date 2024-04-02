KCPD records detail altercation that left John Bartrom dead, suggest he was looking for drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Records from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team give a better idea as to why the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file charges in the deadly shooting of area businessman John Bartrom.

In an interview with police, a man who was arrested claimed Bartrom walked up to his car window looking for drugs at a gas station off E. 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue in early January.

The man also told police he observed Bartrom as "being high."

Police records say the man was fueling up after finishing up delivering food through DoorDash. Surveillance video from the gas station captured his white SUV parked at the pumps "and soon after, shows the victim arrive in his vehicle and park adjacent to it," according to documents obtained by the I-Team.

KSHB 41 is not naming the man who was arrested because he was not charged.

Police records say the man told Bartrom he only had marijuana, but Bartrom responded saying he “needed something hard like coke.”

The man told Bartrom he did not have any and started to drive away when he says Bartrom flashed a large amount of money in the air.

Police records show that’s when the man says he backed up his car and Bartrom asked him to go inside the gas station.

When the man refused, that’s when he says Bartrom “reached both of his arms inside” his vehicle and grabbed the man’s clothes.

The man told detectives he pushed Bartrom off, Bartrom tried to lunge back at him and that’s when the man shot once in Bartrom’s direction and drove off.

The man told police he “was afraid for his safety based on the victim’s demeanor and added he had never seen or interacted with the victim prior to that day.”

Surveillance video referenced in police records gives another perspective. Video appears to show Bartrom get out of his car, walk up to the white SUV, and get what looks like money out of his pocket.

Surveillance video then shows the white SUV beginning to leave the gas station as Bartram counts his money and places it on the ground. That's when the white SUV backs up and then it "pulls off immediately and the victim falls to the ground in pain," according to surveillance video referenced in police records.

In March, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced she would not file charges in the case citing self-defense.

A summary of the case confirms the prosecutor’s office “declined based on self-defense and castle doctrine considerations.”

Previously, Nora Schwartz, the sister of Bartrom, issued a statement to KSHB 41 on the decision from the prosecutor.

"We are disappointed in the way John's case has been handled," she said in the statement. "We have received very little communication from the police and prosecuting attorney's office. Then the statement reported this afternoon is not the information we have been given from their party. We were never told John was aggressive or trying to pull the man from the vehicle. The prosecutor said they could only go by the shooter's story because they can't disprove his statement. We want to see the video footage. Though now, that the case is closed, we are being told that even that evidence doesn't really show what happened that night, because of the angle of the camera. We were just told today that the shooter was on duty as an Uber driver when the shooting took place. They are using the Castle Doctrine to let the shooter walk free without any charges. And that since the victim died before telling his side of the story, the only story that matters is the shooters. This is so sad and not how our justice system should work." Nora Schwartz

KSHB 41 has reached out to Schwartz for an updated statement.

Bartom was owner of Jericho Home Improvement company.

—