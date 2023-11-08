State agency places former KCFD pumper driver Dominic Biscari's EMT license on probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has placed the EMT license of the Kansas City, Missouri, pumper-truck driver who was behind the wheel during a deadly December 2021 crash in Westport on probation.

The KSHB 41 I-Team has learned that Dominic Biscari and the state health department, which oversees EMT licensing in Missouri, reached a settlement.

The move to place Biscari's license on probation comes nearly nine months after the department requested court documents related to the KCFD firefighter's criminal conviction stemming from the crash that killed three people.

Biscari entered what's known as an Alford plea in February 2023 to three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under the Alford plea, Biscari maintains his innocence but acknowledges the likelihood of being found guilty by the court.

He received three years of supervised probation.

According to the settlement agreement, Biscari has not been driving an ambulance or received any driver's training by his employer since the Dec. 15, 2021, crash — the first time he'd ever driven a pumper while responding to an emergency. The document said Biscari's previous training was on-the-job training.

The settlement agreement said Biscari, his attorney, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held an informal conference.

Biscari told the department he was not aware of an email complaintmade against him in September 2021 regarding his driving of an ambulance.

He also said KCFD did not investigate the incident before the crash.

In that same settlement agreement, Biscari said the night of the Wesport crash was the first time he had driven a fire truck during an emergency.

The settlement agreement notes that Biscari's EMT-basic license is on probation with the state health department for three years.

During that time, he has to follow several guidelines — including getting an annual criminal background from the FBI, contacting the state if he is arrested or charged with any crimes, and completing a National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Vehicle Operator Safety Course.

Other terms of his probation include keeping the state aware in writing of his employment in the emergency medical services or health care fields.

The settlement agreement said if Biscari fails to follow the guidelines, the state could vacate the agreement.

The I-Team has contacted the city, KCFD, and Biscari's attorney for a response, but has not heard back.

