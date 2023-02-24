Missouri EMT licensing authority requests Dominic Biscari’s court records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri state licensing authority that oversees emergency medical personnel has requested court documents related to suspended Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firefighter Dominic Biscari’s criminal convictions stemming from a deadly pumper-truck crash 14 months ago in Westport.

Biscari pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Jackson County Circuit Court.

He was driving a KCFD pumper truck, which was speeding north on Broadway Boulevard and ran a red light causing a crash that killed three civilians.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which licenses EMTs in the state, confirmed Friday that Biscari currently has a valid EMT-Basic license .

Someone with the state health department’s Bureau of EMS requested a copy of the criminal complaint, probable cause statement, sentence and judicial certification from the Jackson County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Senior Services told the KSHB 41 I-Team that it “cannot release any information regarding pending matters as this information is confidential” under Missouri state law.

But a spokesperson added that “the Department has authority to deny or discipline EMT-Basics for criminal offenses (including both misdemeanors and felonies).”

Requesting information about an EMT’s criminal history, as was done in Biscari’s case, would be among the steps taken before the health department disciplines or revokes an EMT license.

It is possible for a license to be reinstated at a later time.

“Any licensee who has been denied or disciplined in the past can reapply with the Department,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Senior Services said via email. “If an individual has been revoked by the Department, then the individual shall wait one year from the date of revocation to apply for relicensure” under state law.

Biscari’s defense attorney, Kevin Regan, declined to comment on the health department’s records request.

Investigators determined that Biscari, who was responding with a four-man crew to a house-fire call at East 39th Street and South Benton Avenue, was driving roughly 17 mph over the posted 35-mph speed limit with the throttle completely open as the firetruck roared through the stoplight on Dec. 15, 2021 at Westport Road with lights activated and sirens blaring.

The KCFD pumper truck, which had already been told to stand down by dispatch, crashed into an SUV driven by Jennifer San Nicolas. The two vehicles then left the roadway, killing another bystander before partially collapsing the former Riot Room building.

San Nicolas and her passenger, Michael Elwood, died in the crash along with Tami Knight, who was getting into her boyfriend’s vehicle from the sidewalk outside the former Riot Room when the crash happened.

A coworker had previously emailed a KCFD supervisor to express concern about Biscari’s “horrendous driving” behind the wheel of an ambulance.

Biscari was charged and pleaded guilty Tuesday to one involuntary manslaughter charge for the deaths of Knight, San Nicolas and Elwood. He was sentenced that same day to three years’ supervised probation in lieu of jail time.

KCPD Interim Chief Ross Grundyson said the city has suspended Biscari and intends to fire him, but Regan said in a statement that his client would appeal such a decision and fight his termination.

Regan also said the city failed to fully install a safety system and other measures that could have prevented the crash.

The families of the three victims have settled wrongful death civil lawsuits , but a more than $32-million breach-of-contract lawsuit , which Biscari joined with the families against the city, has yet to be settled.

Deadly KCFD Westport crash: One year later by KSHB 41 I-Team

