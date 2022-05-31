Investigators: Woman holding handgun during entire exchange before KCPD shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the woman who was shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police Friday was holding a handgun during the shooting.

The woman was shot after two KCPD officers approached a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle stolen earlier that day in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police recovered a handgun after the shooting.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell told KSHB 41 News that he is certain the woman was holding the handgun during the series of events after reviewing body cam footage.

"We know for a fact that she had a handgun in her hand," Bell said.

Bell was not able to confirm the manner of which the woman was holding the weapon.

"The actions of how she was holding the gun, whether she was pointing it ... we're not prepared to say right now," he said.

The investigation remains ongoing. It includes a review of body-camera footage, audio recordings from the scene as well as eye-witness accounts from the officers, bystanders and the women who was shot. Bell said the interview with the woman is set for Tuesday.

The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to Bell.

KCPD directed all requests for comment on the case to MSHP, which handles all investigations involving a shooting by KCPD officers.