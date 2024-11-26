Iowa sheriff's deputy pursuit involving fatal crash with Kearney teens found 'within policy'

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office has concluded an internal investigation of two deputies involved in a fatal crash on Nov. 17. An attorney in Iowa has been hired to represent the deputies.

Deputies from Fremont County and troopers with the Iowa State Patrol were chasing a male suspect along Interstate 29 for allegedly kidnapping a 1-year-old baby in Nebraska.

The man and one of the sheriff's deputies crossed into Missouri going the wrong way along the highway.

The suspect collided head-on with a car carrying three teens from Kearney.

Lucy Yeates, 18, and Kole Cunningham, 18, were killed. Aubrey Yeates, 18, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, according to family.

The 29-year-old suspect died at the scene, and a deputy rescued the 1-year-old from the burning car.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said an internal investigation showed the deputies did not violate any policies within the department.

However, the office said there are no written pursuit policies; the procedure is set by Sheriff Kevin Aistrope.

The deputies were not placed on leave during or after the investigation.

The Fremont County auditor told KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne that Sheriff Aistrope is an elected official and sets his own policies for the department.

KSHB 41 has requested any documentation of the pursuit policy and the internal investigation but has not received those records back yet.

When Ledonne called the Fremont County Sheriff's Office to request to speak with Aistrope, the office stated questions regarding the I-29 pursuit are being handled by attorney Kristopher Madsen in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Madsen confirmed he is in the process of reviewing all the preliminary information in the investigation, but he did not have an official comment to share.

Aistrope has not responded to KSHB's requests for comment on the policy or pursuit itself.

