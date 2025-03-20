'It changed my life': Safe Place program at QuikTrip provides lifeline for KC youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two KC teens found safety and support at a QuikTrip thanks to the Safe Place program, a national initiative that provides immediate assistance to youth in crisis.

During one of the toughest moments in her life Alyisa Smedley felt like she was alone.

“I was in a really, like, bad situation with my family, but I feel like I had, like, no way out," said Smedley.

She had heard about the yellow sign with the word 'Safe Place' at Quick Trips, to her this was her last hope.

“I don't know what I'm doing, but I need to find a safe place," said Smedley. “I knew at that point and time, it was like a stupid decision to do what I did, but in the end, it really helped me."

You may have seen the yellow signs at various locations like libraries, fire stations and at every Quick Trip.

It's part of a nationwide program that helps teens at risk find help.

Just last year Quick Trips responded to over 140 Safe Place calls just in Kansas City. Dustin Kerr knows the importance of answering to that need.

“Those moments can be a moment of stress, it can be a moment of high pressure. Could be a youth that's in a dangerous situation. We need to be able to get them to a safe spot," said Kerr, personnel manager at Quick Trip.

For the last 30 years, Quick Trip has become one of the top partners for Safe Place. No questions are asked, but help is called.

“When people see the safe place sign outside, my hope is that they they understand that they can come in and they can get that help," said Kerr.

A need Stephanie Guilkey found, thanks to the accessibility of the program, getting her to the proper resources like Synergy Services.

“They come up to you, they're family, like they're just kind and caring," said Guilkey.

During National Safe Place Week, the Kansas City agency wants to remind people help is available.

There is also a 24/7 hotline number available. Those needing assistance can text 'SAFE' with your current location to 4HELP (44357).

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri.

