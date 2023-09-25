'It makes you feel sick': Neighbor describes aftermath of deadly shooting of Staley High School student

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a Northland neighborhood with pockets of people who know one another, they have a view that's hard to wrap their minds around — a home where a high school student was killed.

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 Flowers put outside the home where 18-year-old Joseph Michael Bonacorso was shot and killed.

"Tonight, I'll be going around it 30 times in the routine I do," said John Michel, who lives in the neighborhood. "I'll be aware of it."

Michel is referring to the area where Steven L. Woods is accused of killing 18-year-old Staley High School student Joseph Bonacorso.

What's consistent in the court documents is there was a physical argument because of possible infidelity.

Another person at the house who tried to intervene called Bonacorso, the son of the woman involved in the dispute.

Based on witness statements, Bonacorso came to protect his family, but the argument escalated. He was shot several times and died at the scene.

"That day, I was walking my dog and saw who I believe is a suspect and he was fairly intimidating looking," Michel said. "I've always felt that because I see everyone around here."

The scene, far too graphic to show, is visible from the street. Michel could only describe it one way.

"It's spooky. I hate to word it that way. I don't mean any disrespect," he said. "The door is boarded up. The police officer we talked to highly recommended no one go in there. You don't need to see."

Also over the weekend, two other Staley High School students were hurt in a separate shooting.

About five months ago, Staley students came together, marching and calling for an end to violence after Ralph Yarl was shot.

"I recall that even more vividly. If you go that way exactly four blocks, that poor young man that got shot — Mr. Yarl," Michel said. "We were talking to neighbors a football field away hearing all the sirens."

Michel said he can't help but tap in to his therapist side for Staley High School students right now.

"I remember when I was 17 — 'I’m good,'" he said. "It would be easy just to be quiet about it and not process, but their brains are forming and young minds are collecting very traumatic information whether they know the individuals or not."

He strongly recommends trying to process these situations by seeing the right therapist.

Staley High School had an increased security presence on Monday and they have staff prepared to provide grief support for students.

The Smithville School District confirmed Steven Woods was a Maple Elementary Teacher. In a statement, it said as soon as they learned of the charges, Woods was placed on administrative leave.

—