'It was a huge bucket list item': Lifelong Chiefs fan tattoos unforgettable Super Bowl experience

GLADSTONE, Mo — As the Kansas City Chiefs head back to the Super Bowl this year, one lifelong Chiefs fan is tattooing an unforgettable experience at last year's big game.

Elizabeth Hash has been a lifelong Chiefs fan, she said growing up in the Kingdom is something hard to put into words.

“My dad started us early," said Hash. "Chiefs kingdom is where I grew up, and it's a part of my heart and soul."

Sharing that experience with the community, but most importantly with someone special, her father.

"He built a tailgating trailer from chicken wire and fiberglass in the shape of a Chief's helmet, which was really cool. So we spent my childhood tailgating and watching games," said Hash.

Last year, her world turned upside down when her father had a health scare.

And so mortality kind of sunk in for all of us. So when they won the AFC championship last year, I called and said, "dad, I'd like to take you to the Super Bowl.”

And just like that, they were off to Super Bowl LVII. A moment shared alongside the kingdom, but also her father.

"It was a huge bucket list item off his checklist and one off of mine as well," said Hash

As the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, Hash wanted make sure her experience lasted forever, so she decided to make something of it.

“I'm getting a tattoo of an arrowhead with the tribal design from the hat from the Super Bowl, because it's the hat that I wore," said Hash.

Hash, who wasn't new to tattoos explained her vision to Kelly Dawn Falder at Perspective Ink in Gladstone, Missouri. Dawn Falder made sure that vision came to life.

“Oh my goodness it's an honor," said Dawn Falder. "The trust that's involved in that can't be matched you know, you're marking them permanently and leaving a piece of yourself with them forever."

And to celebrate another Chiefs victory the ladies at the tattoo parlor are making sure Chiefs fans can show their pride in style.

“The demand is huge," said Falder. "It just means that there's no fans like our Kansas City Chiefs fans."

The parlor will be holding walk-in services ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, offering a variety of Chiefs related logos from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes portraits to even the newest addition to the Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift silhouettes.

"Tattooing is an emotional process. It's painful, but it's permanent, and it celebrates things that have happened in your life," said Hash.

