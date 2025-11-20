'It worries me': Platte County prosecutor calls for tougher penalties when drivers ignore school bus stop arms

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

For weeks, drivers in Platte County have been ignoring stopped school buses, creating a dangerous situation for children. Now, the county prosecutor is calling for stricter penalties to address the growing safety issue.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said his office takes these violations seriously, but believes the current fines aren't strong enough to deter dangerous behavior.

"I know this, if we get a stop arm violation in our county, we're going to prosecute it," said Zahnd.

The current fine for failing to stop for a school bus in Platte County is $130.50 for a first offense, which is set by statewide standards. However, Zahnd said his office can seek higher penalties for repeat offenders.

"The standard fine is a statewide standard fine, but we can go above that. So if you get caught twice doing this, we're going to take it very, very seriously and understand this, if you actually hit a child that's no longer a stop arm violation, that's an assault or a manslaughter," Zahnd said.

The prosecutor believes the fine should be higher to better protect children.

"If it were me, and this is not my decision, this is the Missouri Supreme Court's decision, ultimately, I think I would have the fine, be at a higher level than $130.50," said Zahnd.

He's urging state lawmakers to step in and create tougher consequences.

"Legislators could set a higher fine or even say a day in jail. That would put teeth into the law… and I would welcome that change," Zahnd said.

The Platte County School District has been dealing with drivers who ignore extended stop arms and flashing red lights on school buses. Video evidence shows multiple violations occurring throughout the district.

Zahnd's office has prosecuted only nine stop arm violations since 2023, but those represent just the cases brought to his office. He's encouraging law enforcement agencies to work more closely with prosecutors to address the problem.

The safety issue has gained attention beyond Platte County, with people from Illinois and other areas engaging with coverage of the violations on social media platforms.

