'It's a hard day': Loved ones, Gladstone community members celebrate life of Jayden Robker

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The family of Jayden Robker held a celebration of life for the 13-year-old Saturday at Good Shepherd Church in Gladstone.

Pastors, friends and community members came together in sorrow.

“For the family, it’s a hard day; for this community, it’s a hard day,” said lead pastor Matt Fulmer. "Tragedy sometimes brings us together in an example of how much we do love one another and how much we do care for one another.”

Stories and memories were shared to remind those in attendance of Jayden's kind-natured personality .

“You can’t make sense of it,” said Pam Lipari, a friend of Jayden’s grandmother Kitty Robker. “He loved school, he loved people and he loved being part of it.”

Through song, words and support, attendees filled the church with support.

“In seeing the community in Gladstone coming out and loving on the family and being committed to this story and trying to tell the story of Jayden and Jayden's family, it's just been an example of the strength of Gladstone," Fulmer said.

