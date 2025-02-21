NEW YORK — Jenna & Friends announced actress and comedian Heather McMahan will be next week’s guest co-host with Jenna Bush Hager.

KSHB 41 News Today anchors Lindsay Shively and Taylor Hemness got a chance to chat with Jenna Bush Hager while they were in New York last month about to discuss guest co-hosts the show has lined up since Hoda Kotb’s departure and more!

'It's a privilege': Jenna Bush Hager talks to KSHB 41's Taylor & Lindsay in NYC

“We’re actually kind of booked through the spring,” Bush Hager said. “We have such fun ideas so I think you’ll see sort of like thematic weeks that you aren’t expecting, a lot of amazing different co-hosts that I cannot believe. Fifteen years ago, I’d be pinching myself.”

“So it’s going to be fun, I think, joyful, which I know we all want and need and so I hope people will tune in.”

“It’s not going to go on forever. At some point, we’ll have another co-host but for now, it’s a blast.”

“What do you love about getting to share joy like that every morning?” Shively asked.

“Well I just think it’s a privilege, I’m sure you guys feel that way too, to be part of people’s days. We used to kind of be self-deprecating about it, Hoda and I. I’d be like, ‘oh you know, my sister works in the nonprofit world. I mean, she’s the hero’ but after the pandemic, when people would say, like, ‘you guys were my friends, you got me through’, we stopped doing that.”

